Dismembered body found on Long Island Expressway in Queens

NEW YORK — A man’s body parts were found scattered across a stretch of the Long Island Expressway in Queens and authorities are unsure if he was struck by a hit-and-run driver or if his dismembered corpse was dumped there, police sources said Sunday.
When officers arrived at the scene near the Meadow Lake Bridge about 3:30 p.m. Saturday they found his severed arms and legs and his headless torso in the eastbound lanes, the sources said.
Police on Sunday were trying to determine the victim’s identity.
They are trying to determine if he was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver or if someone dumped his body parts, sources said.
As of Sunday, the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, which handles traffic fatalities, was investigating the man’s death, police said.
