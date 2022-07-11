BATAVIA — A city woman is facing charges after her dog allegedly overdosed on cocaine and an apparent narcotic on three separate occasions.
Cassandra L. Elmore, 30, of Batavia, brought a pet French bulldog to a veterinarian on May 15 and 25 after the canine overdosed, city police said. She brought her dog to a veterinarian again on June 21 for what’s believed to be an overdose after the dog again got into some sort of narcotic.
Police said Elmore also never licensed her dog.
Elmore was charged July 2 with three counts of injuring an animal and one count of owning an unlicensed dog.
