MALONE — A $3.3 million project, a part of the state’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, will go toward improved pedestrian crossings along Route 11 in the town and the village and will result in changes to the travel lanes on Main Street.
According to Michael Flick, public information officer with the state’s Department of Transportation, the project will include work on approximately two dozen pedestrian crossings in Malone.
Flick said the project will run across a three-mile stretch, from the area around Malone-Dufort Airport in the town, to the junction of Andrus Street and Route 11 in the village.
Flick said a component of the project will be changes to the existing traffic lanes on Route 11, responding to an email requesting for comment on the project.
“There will be two-lane areas developed, but there will also still be four-lane sections of Route 11. The project will also include center-turn lanes, and left turn queuing areas at intersections, as well as pedestrian refuge areas,” Flick said. “In short, Route 11 through Malone will look different than it does now, but it won’t all be two-lane.”
The emphasis of the project is pedestrian safety, Flick said, reached for comment over the phone.
“A lot of the work will focus on crosswalks, and push-button crossings, it is all geared toward pedestrian safety,” Flick said.
Flick said the project will continue through the summer and has gotten underway with a “soft start.”
“Most projects don’t hit the ground running at 100 percent, the first thing people will see are crews out surveying,” Flick said.
According to Mayor Andrea Dumas, work on the project started in mid-May and is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.
Dumas said the reduction in the number of traffic lanes has drawn concerns from local businesses and first responders.
“There were a lot of discussions with the fire department and some business owners of exactly what is happening,” Dumas said.
Dumas said the stretch of Main Street from Harrison Place to Elm Street will remain open to four lanes of traffic.
“It’s four lanes to two lanes, with a turn lane,” Dumas said. “It will be three lanes and the only place it will be four lanes goes from Harrison Place to Elm Street.”
Dumas said in addition to portions of Route 11 going down from four to three lanes of traffic, there will also be pedestrian islands added to Main Street.
“It’s a ton of changes, there are lane changes going from four to two-lanes, with a turning lane, and bump outs,” Dumas said.
There will be pedestrian islands by Sawyer Avenue, one by the YMCA on West Main Street, and one near the post office on East Main Street, according to Dumas.
“A lot of it is ADA compliant ramps, fixing the intersection at Fort Covington Street where it has a wide angle. They are going to bump it out so it is more head-on and straight-out,” Dumas said, “They are going to put a sidewalk by the fairgrounds, on the fairgrounds side and the fence will be moved back.”
Dumas said the work by the fairgrounds is scheduled to be completed prior to the Franklin County Fair in August.
Malone Village Police Chief Christopher Premo asked about meetings to gain community input on the construction.
“They were supposed to come and have community meetings on this project,” Premo said.
According to Dumas, the Department of Transportation held a stakeholders meeting in 2020 but did not hold subsequent meetings.
Dumas said she reached out to other communities that have undergone similar projects.
“I’ve talked to villages that have had road diets completed, and in the beginning it seems it can be frustrating; anything new can be stressful,” Dumas said.
A “road diet” seeks to achieve systematic improvements in a roadway by lane reduction or road rechannelization, according to the Federal Highway Administration’s website, which states a key feature of such a program is utilizing reclaimed space for turn lanes, bike lanes, pedestrian refuge islands or sidewalks.
According to a press release from the governor’s office on pedestrian safety, the Malone project will include safety features such as raised-curb islands, which provide a safe area within crosswalks across multi-lane portions of roads or highways.
“The project on Route 11 in Malone that DOT is constructing is another example of our efforts to build more walkable, livable and safer corridors in communities across New York,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in the press release.
The five-year $110 million Pedestrian Safety Action Plan runs through this year and involves the state DOT, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, and the state’s Department of Health.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the action plan started in 2016, and preliminary data shows pedestrian fatalities are down more than 26% statewide in the first four years of the plan.
The state had 51 fewer pedestrian fatalities in 2020, compared to 2019, an 18% reduction, according to the press release, which states nationally pedestrian fatalities increased by 5%.
