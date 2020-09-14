A truck hauling a load of asphalt east on Franklin County Route 8 in the town of Bangor overturned Monday morning when a tire apparently caught the edge of the recently redone pavement, which had left the shoulder significantly lower than the road surface.
The driver was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center by a Bangor EMS crew. The extent of his injuries could not be learned Monday.
