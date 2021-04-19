As they wait for the state’s more detailed financial plan, economists and state officials Monday weighed the impacts $2.1 billion in benefits for undocumented New Yorkers in the 2021-22 budget could have on small businesses and the state economy.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the budget, passed almost a week after the midnight April 1 deadline, into law Monday after a late-morning briefing in his Manhattan office. The state Legislature included $2.1 billion in the final budget for an Excluded Workers Fund, or about 290,000 New York residents who lost wages or income after February 2020 because of COVID-related unemployment or inability to work or a COVID-related death or disability.
Excluded workers include cash-economy workers or undocumented immigrants and refugees on special visas who often work as migrant farm, construction, janitorial and other essential laborers.
“Undocumented immigrants are here, and it hurts all of us if they’re left out of programs intended to get us through the recession and the health care crisis,” said David Kallick, deputy director and director of immigration research with the Fiscal Policy Institute.
The fund will help families from falling into poverty for the state as a whole as it rebuilds from the pandemic-induced recession, economists said. The compounding public health and economic crisis also deeply affected children in afflicted households.
About 20,000 people will be eligible for the Excluded Workers Fund in the lower Hudson Valley, which is expected to add $143 million to the local economy, according to a Fiscal Policy Institute report.
In the Capital Region, about 4,000 people are eligible, expecting to generate $29 million.
Roughly 9,000 people will benefit from the fund in Western and Northern New York, according to the report, adding $60 million to local communities.
Dean Baker, senior economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, said targeted money for undocumented immigrants and communities of color will directly inject millions into the local communities when workers and families use the assistance to shop at community businesses, pay rent or utilities and boost the economy.
“This is money that will be spent and quickly added to the economy,” Baker said in a conference call Monday about the economic impact of the fund. “The group of people we’re giving money to — the undocumented workers — live in the areas that were the hardest hit. It’s a very well-directed stimulus.”
The fund would help alleviate several billion in back rent and mortgage payments thousands of New Yorkers owe, Baker said.
All New Yorkers, including undocumented immigrants, pay some form of taxes, such as sales taxes at the store or via property tax.
Workers will be eligible for two tiers of benefits awarded by a point system with required documentation. They can provide a letter from an employer showing dates of work or six weeks of pay stubs to prove residency.
About 90,000 people will benefit from the top level of benefits, or up to $15,600 pre-taxes — equivalent to $300 per week over the course of 52 weeks — with another 200,000 expected to qualify for the second tier, or $3,200 pre-taxes, according to Fiscal Policy Institute projections.
Workers who lost their jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, or just over a year ago, have received an average of $34,000 in benefits.
State lawmakers, largely Republican, have railed against giving money to undocumented immigrants, arguing other New Yorkers, such as veterans, deserve the funding first. Cuomo did not include the Excluded Workers Fund in his executive budget released in January.
Republican legislative leaders remain opposed to giving benefits to the undocumented from the state’s coffers, they said Monday.
Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, said it’s unacceptable the Excluded Workers Fund is twice what the state budgeted for relief for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state budgeted a $1 billion relief package for New York’s small businesses.
“New York’s small business got less than half of the $2.1 billion that Democrats are sending to undocumented individuals,” Barclay said. “Had those businesses been more of a priority during the pandemic and as the economy recovers, layoffs, closures and job losses might be far less of a concern than it is now.”
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, agreed.
“The $2.1 billion was a taxpayer-funded giveaway to non-U.S. citizens, and a clear example of misplaced priorities,” Ortt said Monday. “This was twice as much money as what was provided to help struggling small businesses, four times what was provided for property tax relief and more than 400 times what was allocated to provide life-saving treatment for those receiving mental health services and crucial veterans programs.”
All economists Monday urged federal officials to pass immigration reform and hasten the citizenship process.
Republicans who fought against the funding for undocumented people argued New York employers should not hire those in the country illegally. Democrats in support of the fund say no person can be illegal.
But business owners say undocumented workers often make up the majority of a small employee pool in certain industries.
The state’s $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund will be the first program to offer pandemic-related unemployment relief for undocumented workers in the nation.
Patrick Orecki, senior research associate with the non-partisan Citizens Budget Commission, said the state’s financial plan set to come out in the next few weeks will outline critical details about the program.
“It is important that when the financial plan comes out we look at how that program is funded,” he said. “The risk is the recurring costs with one-time revenues. We need to see more details in that way.”
The state made several one-time investments in the 2021-22 budget funded or aided by more than $12 billion in federal assistance.
“It’s just important to get under the hood and see how they’re funded and the long-term implications of all the state budget actions,” Orecki said. “We’re in this (in-between) period. We don’t know what the programs are generally going to look like.”
Undocumented immigrants and New Yorkers are required to have filed a tax return for 2018, 2019 and 2020 using a valid Individual Taxpayer Identification Number to receive the top level of benefits. Workers applying for the lower level of benefits only need to prove residency and identity and do not require tax filings.
Excluded Workers Fund benefits will be taxed at about 5%, or similar to federal unemployment insurance.
Formerly incarcerated people are ineligible to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.