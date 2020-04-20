DICKINSON — Seven people escaped with only minor injuries after the horse-drawn buggy in which they were riding was stuck by a minivan Sunday morning.
Roman A. Gingerich, 30, Fannie D. Gingerich, 31, David R. Gingerich, 9, Amos R. Gingerich, 7, Esre R. Gingerich, 6, Mary R. Gingerich, 3, and Clere R. Gingerich, 1, all of Dickinson, were treated by Bangor EMS for minor abrasions and released after their buggy was struck by a minivan driven by Carl E. Monroe, 58, of Norfolk. Mr. Monroe was not injured, troopers said.
The horse suffered a minor laceration to one of its legs.
The crash took place at about 8:39 a.m., when Mr. Monroe was driving west on Route 11B and struck the buggy, which was also westbound, troopers said.
No charges resulting from the crash were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.