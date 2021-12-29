NEW YORK — He’s going to kick off his first term with a bang.
Eric Adams will be sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor during the city’s Times Square New Year’s Eve bash, just after midnight after the iconic ball drops.
Adams, who earlier this month scrapped plans for an indoor Jan. 1 inauguration ceremony over concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19, said Wednesday that he set his mind on the Times Square bash because it’s a safer but equally as bombastic alternative for getting sworn in.
“Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year — a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future,” Adams said in a statement.
“These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period. ”
Adams, who’s set to become the second Black mayor in Big Apple history, will be sworn in by the city clerk and use a family Bible to take the oath of office, according to a press release. Members of Adams’ family will join him for the event.
“We are honored and thrilled that Mayor-elect Adams has chosen to be sworn in before the world in Times Square after the clock strikes midnight,” said Tom Harris, president of the Alliance, which hosts Friday’s ball drop event. “The New Year is a time to look forward to the future and we are looking forward to working with Mayor-elect Adams to continue the recovery of Times Square and the rest of our city.”
In contrast to the jubilant tone from Adams and Harris, reminders of the still-raging coronavirus pandemic will hang over this year’s ball drop party.
To allow for social distancing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that the city will only allow 15,000 revelers into Times Square for the New Year’s Eve festivity — down from the roughly 58,000 usually in attendance. All attendees must also show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID and wear face masks at all times.
The public health precautions come as the omicron variant continues to ravage New York.
More than 18% of all coronavirus tests conducted across the state in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning came back positive. In the city alone, 39,591 new cases were reported.
Hospitalization rates are surging as well, with another 594 patients admitted with COVID-19 symptoms in the same reporting window. At least 97 New Yorkers died from the virus in the same span, according to state Health Department data.
Taking office against the backdrop of a coronavirus resurgence, Adams has pledged to as mayor “follow the science” on pandemic response. Adams’ advisers have said he plans to roll out a string of coronavirus policies this week, including specifics on whether he’ll keep de Blasio’s private sector vaccine mandate in place.
