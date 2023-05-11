Ex-Marine charged in chokehold death on NYC train

A memorial for Jordan Neely continues to grow outside of the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where he died after a violent encounter with another subway passenger on May 6 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran whose chokehold killed Jordan Neely on a Manhattan subway train, is to be charged with second-degree manslaughter and will turn himself in to police today, sources told the New York Daily News.

Penny, 24, is expected to turn himself in at the 5th Precinct stationhouse on Elizabeth Street in Chinatown, a police official said. Manhattan DA’s office spokesman Doug Cohen confirmed the arrest charge.

Tribune Wire

