SARANAC LAKE — While most other summer events have been canceled, the Farm 2 Fork Festival will happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic — but not like usual.
The 11th annual food festival will still be held on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend — that’s Sept. 5 this year — in the village of Saranac Lake. And it is still intended to highlight farms around the area by making meals from their ingredients for people to enjoy, for a small fee.
But pretty much everything else about Farm 2 Fork will be different this year.
There will be no big tent, under which cooks and servers work and around which patrons proceed from station to station, getting each part of their meal. There will be no crowds, no mingling and no eating your food right there on site. It won’t be in Riverside Park anymore, and you won’t be able to spontaneously decide to check it out. You’ll have to plan ahead.
The volunteer organizers of this year’s festival ask people to preorder meals online at www.Farm2ForkFestival.com before Wednesday. Those meals will be prepared and packaged for takeout, in picnic basket style, and will be ready for contact-less, drive-thru pick-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the former Trudeau Sanatorium and American Management Association campus.
Proceeds of this year’s festival are set to benefit AdkAction, a Saranac Lake-based regional nonprofit group that has over the years taken on projects such as home-delivering local farm food packages during the pandemic, reducing road salt use, saving monarch butterflies and other pollinators, and property tax assessment reform.
Gail Brill of Saranac Lake, founder of the Adirondack Green Circle, launched Farm 2 Fork after hearing someone at a farmers market ask, “What the heck is this, and how do I cook it?” Other volunteers have run the festival since 2017. It is now partnered with New York state’s TasteNY, which lets local distillers, vintners and brewers take part.
“This has been a difficult time for many people who have been hit hard by the economic impacts of COVID-19, and so we thought it was crucial that we work with local restaurants using ingredients grown on North Country farms for the festival,” Jacob Vennie-Vollrath, a member of the festival’s organizing committee, said in a press release.
Fellow committee member Nick Delaini added, “We’re also thrilled that proceeds will benefit AdkAction, which immediately stepped up to create Emergency Food Packages for local individuals and families facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 crisis. Now more than ever, we need to pull together as a community and support our neighbors.”
