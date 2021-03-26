BURKE — An Amish child was killed in a farming accident along East Road on Thursday evening.
Benjamin Miller, 1, was killed as a result of an agricultural accident, according to an email from Trooper Jennifer Fleishman of the state police.
According to Fleishman’s email, state police were called to the scene of the farming accident on East Road at about 7:12 p.m.
An investigation by state troopers revealed Mahlon Miller, 45, was towing a hay wagon in reverse with a Kubota skid steer when Benjamin Miller approached the rear of the skid steer and was struck, according to Fleishman’s email.
Fleishman’s email states Benjamin Miller was taken to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone where he succumbed to his injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
