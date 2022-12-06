Federal prosecutors appeal judge’s decision to drop bribery charges against ex-Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin

Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves Manhattan Federal Court on May 12. Barry Williams/for New York Daily News

ALBANY — Federal prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to dismiss bribery charges against former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York filed a notice of appeal shortly after District Court Judge Paul Oetken determined Monday that prosecutors failed to show the fallen pol steered $50,000 in state funds to a nonprofit directly in exchange for fraudulent contributions to his failed city comptroller campaign.

