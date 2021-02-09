MALONE — Fire damaged a house along County Route 25 on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Franklin County Fire Coordinator Ricky Provost, the fire damaged both the garage and the house at the residence.
“The garage was fully involved and flames quickly extended into the home,” Provost said.
The fire was near Amvets Post 8 on County Route 25.
Provost said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but county fire investigators will investigate further.
“We will try to figure out the cause,” Provost said.
Both the home and garage were significantly damaged by the fire, according to Provost.
Provost said fire crews initiated an interior attack on the fire and as the fire progressed utilized Malone’s ladder truck to continue fighting flames.
“We use the ladder to help ventilate the roof and operate above the fire safely,” Provost said.
Despite initial reports of entrapment, Provost said he did not believe that was the case and he was unsure if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Provost said he was not aware of any injuries associated with the fire.
County Route 25 was closed to traffic as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.
At about 5 p.m. Provost estimated the road would be closed for another couple hours.
The fire was first reported at about 4 p.m., according to Franklin County Dispatch’s call log.
Malone Call Firemen were joined at the scene by crews from Bangor, Constable, Owls Head-Mountain View and Westville, in addition to an ambulance from Malone.
