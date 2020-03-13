Gov. Andrew Cuomo opened the state’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing center Friday morning as the state’s number of confirmed cases surpassed 400.
The state has a total of 421 positive cases of the coronavirus statewide, including 96 new cases, with Schenectady County joining the list with its first case, the governor said Friday.
“New York now has the highest number of cases in the country,” Cuomo said, adding the state has surpassed Washington state, which has also seen several dozen deaths.
Cuomo opened the six-lane, drive-through testing center in the city of New Rochelle in partnership with Northwell and BioReference, the mobile testing center, which serves all parts of Westchester County. The facility tested up to 200 people Friday, and is expected to reach a daily testing capacity of 500 people in the coming days.
New Rochelle is a coronavirus “hot spot,” where many of the state’s positive cases reside.
“The single most important thing we can do to combat and contain the novel coronavirus is test for it,” Cuomo said. “The state’s first drive-through testing facility [will] ensure the highest-risk population gets the tests they need to help us contain and combat this pandemic in an efficient, safe, smart way. As we run our own test and test more people, the number of people that we find with the virus is going to keep going up, but New Yorkers should continue to remain calm and remember that the more positive tests we find, the more we can limit the virus and reduce its spread.”
The mobile testing center is prioritizing tests for Westchester County individuals that are part of the highest-risk population, or senior citizens and those with underlying conditions. New Rochelle residents who would like to be tested can make an appointment by calling 1-888-364-3065.
After speaking with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Cuomo also announced Friday the state received approval for 28 state and local labs to do testing for the novel coronavirus beginning next week.
The decision will enable the state to run 6,000 tests per day — a dramatic increase, Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing at the state Capitol.
“To date, we have done about 3,000 tests, so that is a very big difference,” Cuomo said. “Testing is probably the single most important thing we could be doing now.”
The governor also issued an executive order that will waive the seven-day waiting period to be eligible for unemployment benefits for workers who have lost their job as a result of the virus.
With calls for schools to be closed as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus, Cuomo said the decision will be left to local school districts. Schools with a student or faculty member who have had a positive test result are mandated to close for at least 24 hours so the facilities can be cleaned.
For schools that close due to the virus, the state will waive the requirement that the school be open for at least 180 days to receive state aid.
Of the 421 New Yorkers who have been infected, 50 of them — or 12% — have been hospitalized, with 18 in intensive care units.
Statewide, there are 3,200 ICU beds in New York hospitals. The capacity of hospitals to treat the most serious cases is another area of concern, Cuomo said.
“This is where Italy got in trouble — they didn’t have enough ICU beds to handle all the people who needed that care,” Cuomo said, adding elective surgeries may be canceled to free up ICU beds.
Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy held a second briefing Friday morning to announce two additional Albany County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four. Two positive cases in the county were confirmed Thursday morning.
“Our two new cases are directly related to one of those individuals,” according to Mary Rozak, director of communications with McCoy’s office. “They had already been quarantined at home, remain there and are recovering.”
The Guilderland Central School District was closed Friday after a student tested positive.
As fears over the virus continue to grow, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain informed, but calm.
“We are dealing with the virus and we are dealing with people’s perceptions,” he said. “The anxiety and the panic can be a more difficult issue than the underlying issues that you are dealing with.”
Cuomo’s daughter was put into precautionary quarantine, he said, because she had been in contact with a person who had been in a coronavirus “hot spot.”
It is likely the virus was present in the state before anyone knew it, and as testing ramps up, Cuomo said he expects many more cases to surface. It is not known how long the coronavirus will pose a health risk, but the governor expects the pandemic to continue for several months.
“This will not be a quick situation — it will not be done next week, things will not be back to normal next week,” Cuomo said. “This will be months, so prepare yourself. And this is going to be everywhere.”
But 80% of cases will self-resolve, Cuomo said.
“The facts do not justify the fear,” he added.
The virus has been detected in 15 counties. Westchester has 158; New York City, 154; Nassau, 51; Suffolk, 28; Rockland, 9; Ulster, 5; Saratoga, Dutchess and Orange, 3; Albany, 2; and one each in Broome, Delaware, Herkimer, Monroe and Schenectady.
