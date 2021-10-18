Danielle M. Fogel, the Republican candidate for the newly-created seat on the state Supreme Court for the 5th Judicial District, has been endorsed by Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik.
In an announcement sent Monday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Ms. Fogel has the experience, integrity and dedication to serve on the court for Jefferson, Lewis, Onondaga, Herkimer, Oneida and Oswego counties.
“She is a distinguished trial lawyer with over 16 years practicing law, including serving as President of the Onondaga County Bar Association ...,” Rep. Stefanik said.
Ms. Fogel is running against former Congressman Anthony J. Brindisi for the Supreme Court seat, and both candidates will be on the general election ballot. Early voting begins Saturday, and the official election date is Nov. 2.
