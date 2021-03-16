In the summer of 2019, former state Sen. H. Douglas Barclay invited his good friend Joseph L. Rich down to his spacious parcel, Douglaston Salmon Run, County Route 5, Pulaski. Mr. Rich hopped into a four-wheeler, with Mr. Barclay confidently at the wheel.
“He took me on a joy ride like you wouldn’t believe,” Mr. Rich recalled on Tuesday, two days after Mr. Barclay died at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of exemplary public service. “I mean it was up the hills and down the hills. I told him it was better than any ride at the fair. I was holding on for dear life.”
The ride could have been symbolic of Mr. Barclay’s career. As an attorney, state senator and U.S. ambassador, he was driven, with a focus on what that drive meant for his clients, constituents and beloved north country.
“He was just a very kind man and cared about people and did all he could do to help the individuals we were serving,” said Mr. Rich, founder and former executive director of the Disabled Persons Action Organization and now the president of the DPAO Foundation.
Mr. Barclay was also a forward-thinker, to the benefit of the north country.
“Certainly, we lost a good friend and a mentor who looked out for succeeding generations,” said James W. Wright, former executive director of the Development Authority of the North Country who retired from the post last year. Mr. Wright was first elected to represent the 48th Senate District in 1992, holding the seat until his January 2008 resignation.
In 1964, state Sen. Henry Wise, R-Watertown, vacated his seat to run for Congress, ultimately losing a primary to Robert C. McEwen, Ogdensburg. Mr. Barclay, then 31, ran for Sen. Wise’s seat and won. He would hold the seat for the next 20 years, initially representing Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties before reapportionment added most of St. Lawrence County to his district as well.
Mr. Barclay was once groomed to be a member of Congress.
“When Congressman McEwen retired in 1980, he encouraged Doug Barclay to run for Congress,” said Cary Brick, who served as executive assistant to U.S. Rep. McEwen and congressional chief of staff for U.S. Rep. David O’B. Martin, both of St. Lawrence County, and John McHugh of Jefferson County during a Washington career spanning 30 years.
Mr. McHugh was chief of research and liaison with local governments for Sen. Barclay from 1976 to 1985. He couldn’t be reached for comment.
“Doug came down to Washington. He made the rounds of the leadership of the party,” Mr. Brick recalled.
But Washington, D.C., and Mr. Barclay did not mix.
“He recognized that he’d have to give up an awful lot to come to Washington; a lot of his personal life,” Mr. Brick said. “David Martin ended up being the candidate, mostly because Doug encouraged him to do so.”
Mr. Martin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980 and served from 1981 to 1993.
“Doug would have made a spectacular congressman, though,” Mr. Brick said. “He was mature politically, he knew how to work both sides of the aisle. His not coming to Congress was probably in his best interest, but it was not in the best interest of the Congress. He would have been a very effective member. I often wished he had.”
Instead, the north country had a dedicated advocate.
“There wasn’t a single issue in the region that he wasn’t involved in, both from the standpoint of representing the region and the standpoint of looking out for the interest of the region,” Mr. Wright said. “You can see it in the Development Authority of the North Country, which was his legislation. You could see it in the development of regional interests like the Tug Hill Commission and St. Lawrence Eastern Ontario Commission. They were all created under Doug’s leadership.”
Mr. Brick said that Sen. Barclay’s work in creating DANC should not be underestimated in what that agency means for the north country.
“He wrote the legislation that created it back when the announcement was made of the 10th Mountain Division coming to Fort Drum in 1985,” he said. “The army said that infrastructure was a problem and something needed to be done to help that issue. In response to that, Doug Barclay, in Albany, wrote legislation to create the Development Authority of the North Country.”
A key aspect of the DANC legislation, Mr. Brick said, was that it was written “in very broad terms.”
“It was deliberate, not to limit DANC to do just infrastructure, but to give it authority to do other things as well,” Mr. Brick said. “Over the past 35 years, DANC has expanded into many things other than building infrastructure. He created DANC and it was the right thing to do at the right time.”
Along with being an advocate of the region, Sen. Barclay also took the time to explain the workings of a democracy.
“I first encountered him when I was in Oswego County,” Mr. Wright said. “I was a young college graduate going to work and attending my first Republican committee meeting and he was addressing the group about what was occurring in Albany. It certainly impressed me in terms of his abilities as well as introducing me to the relationships of state and local governments and the politics involved in it.”
John W. Deans, president emeritus of Jefferson Community College, recalled coming to JCC in 1967 and being assigned to teach a course in state and local government. He sought someone in government to come in and speak to the class about the subject. Sen. Barclay agreed to come in and talk to the group, which was a night class, Mr. Deans said. Many of his students, all adults at night, had a skeptical attitude about the role of government, especially when it came to people on “welfare,” he said. They shared those concerns with the state senator.
“The easy way that a lot of political people would have taken, would be ‘This is what the person thinks, so I’ll agree.’ But I was surprised. That wasn’t the approach he took at all.”
Mr. Deans said that Sen. Barclay talked for about 15 minutes about the “whole question of social services and who was a recipient and what was typical and what was not.”
“That struck me as a much more progressive kind of view than was common among many people in the north country,” Mr. Deans said. “He just took the time to explain that if we really take a look at the situation and who benefits. He said, ‘What you are describing is a stereotype and doesn’t reflect reality.’”
Mr. Deans also often took his students to Albany to see government in action, and Sen. Barclay was a key part of that program.
“He was always more than willing to meet with the students, talk with them and address any issues they wanted to raise with him,” Mr. Deans said.
Paul J. Browne, former Albany correspondent for the Watertown Daily Times, covered Sen. Barclay for 12 years.
“He was north country royalty, but would always protect jobs, public or otherwise, in the region,” said Mr. Browne, now vice president of communications for Notre Dame University.
One example, Mr. Browne said, was Sen. Barclay’s insistence that the then-“temporary” commission on Tug Hill was annually funded in the state budget.
“He also watched out for large state employers in the north country, including the private colleges as well as the public colleges,” Mr. Browne said. “He also closely monitored and helped fund the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Park Agency, but at the same time would make sure they wouldn’t exceed their authority, which sometimes they had a tendency to do.”
Mr. Browne recalled that Sen. Barclay only took issue with his annual stories on the payroll of the staff of state senators.
“In those days, people kept that information very close to their vest,” Mr. Browne said. “Individual senators had great leeway on how they paid people.”
Mr. Browne said that Sen. Barclay’s colleague, state Sen. Ronald Stafford of Plattsburgh, “would pay a lot of people miserly amounts.”
“Barclay would pay a much smaller staff comparatively well,” Mr. Browne said. “He didn’t like the fact that I would be embarrassing his colleague by making those numbers known.”
It was that level of courteousness and respect that was noticed and appreciated by Mr. Deans.
“He brought a level of class that we could always use,” he said.
Mr. Rich called the Barclay family on Tuesday and offered his condolences. For Mr. Rich, the former senator was more than someone who was also there for the DPAO when funding or other support was needed. He helped to arrange meetings between DPAO officials and Albany politicians. He became a good friend.
Mr. Rich recalled that the former state senator was in attendance when he received the Israel A. Shapiro Award in 2018.
“He was in the front row table,” Mr. Rich said.
The pair later shared a hug.
“He said, ‘Joe — I would never have missed this for anything in the world. You helped an awful lot of people. If I played a small role, it was the least I could do.’”
(1) comment
And this is the man who thought he owned the Salmon River and its waterbed! Give me a break!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.