WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Congressman Chris Collins was pardoned Tuesday by President Donald Trump.
Collins, 70, was pardoned at the request of “many embers of Congress,” according to a White House announcement.
Collins, whose 27th New York Congressional District included Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston counties, resigned in September 2019 after pleading guilty to insider trading and making false statements to the FBI.
He began serving his 26-month sentence in October at a minimum security federal prison in Florida. He was originally scheduled to report to prison on March 17, but that date was delayed in April and further pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had also been ordered to pay $200,000 in fines.
Collins had served in Congress from 2013 to 2019. He had previously served as Erie County executive.
The insider trading case stemmed back to June 2017 when Collins — who served on the board of directors for the Australian company Innate Immunotherapeutics — learned a multiple sclerosis drug the company had been testing was a failure.
Collins was obligated to keep the results secret until they were released publicly. But he instead tipped off his son Cameron, along with Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron’s fiancée.
That allowed them to dump their stock in the company, avoiding more than $768,000 in losses.
Collins himself did not sell his shares and lost millions of dollars. He had initially denied the allegations before pleading guilty.
