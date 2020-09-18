Firefighters from Bangor and Malone battled a blaze on a hay wagon Friday afternoon, which ignited on the Alain Choiniere farm along State Route 11B.
The damage from the blaze was confined to the wagon, and the cause had not been determined as of Friday afternoon.
