MALONE — The dates for the planned 2021 Franklin County Fair have been announced, with the event scheduled to run from Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 15.
Additionally, the Franklin County Agricultural Society board has secured the entertainment for the county fair, according to a press release from Kim Kiser, sales manager at WICY.
The lineup for this year’s fair entertainment will be released in the near future, according to Kiser’s press release.
The press release indicates further details for fair week are ongoing.
The announcement for entertainment and ticket sales will be made on the Franklin County Fair’s Facebook page, website and Instagram, in addition to planned announcements on radio, television and in print publications, according to the press release.
