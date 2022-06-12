MALONE — The Franklin County Historical and Museum Society has been awarded $5,000 in Capacity Building grants to help the museum on Milwaukee Street reach out to the communities of Franklin County.
The funds are from partnership grants from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Museum Association of New York, according to a press release from the society.
The money will cover technology upgrades at the museum, including new computers, scanner hookups and tech support.
“This grant will greatly enhance our ability to work with county school systems to provide remote learning about Franklin County history,” said Cheryl Learned, co-president of the society. “The technology, combined with the creativity of our volunteers, will increase access to the museum’s artifacts and archives for all interested online visitors.”
A total of $500,981 was awarded to 102 grantees across the state to assist museums with capacity building through the partnership between the Museum Association of New York and the New York State Council on the Arts.
“We thank NYSCA for this partnership and this opportunity to rapidly distribute much-needed funding to New York’s museums,” said Erika Sanger, executive director of the state museum association.
Capacity Building grants were awarded in amounts up to $5,000 to help museums respond to pandemic-related challenges, build financial stability and update technology.
“The arts and culture sector is facing a multi-year recovery process after two years of unimaginable challenges,” said Mara Manus, executive director of the state council on the arts. “We are grateful to (the state museum association) for their stewardship of this opportunity that will ensure New York state museums continue to grow and thrive.”
This program was developed in direct response to a study and subsequent report by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Partners for Public Good, published in March 2021.
Franklin County’s society opened to visitors for the season on Tuesday, and will remain open until Sept. 2. The museum’s hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
The neighboring Schryer Center for Historical and Genealogical Research will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 14. Appointments during and outside these hours can be made by calling 518-483-2750.
