Franklin Co. voices opposition to gun legislation

WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

MALONE — Franklin County lawmakers passed a resolution during their regular meeting at the courthouse in Malone Thursday voicing their opposition to recent enacted state laws regulating concealed carry gun permits.

The highly controversial law came in the wake of a Supreme Court decision striking down century-old state gun legislation. Specifically at issue for the board is how these new laws relate to concealed carry permit holders in the Adirondack Park. The 6-million-acre state park is unique in its size, as well as its mix of public and private ownership.

