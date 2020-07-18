VERMONTVILLE — The Franklin Town Board is preparing to start construction of a new town garage, replacing the one that burned down in a “total loss” blaze last December.
The board approved plans July 8 for a $1.3 million garage, where the town will park its plows, trucks and other vehicles, with hopes to get the project done in time for this winter.
But after the meeting, Councilman Don Hamm had some concerns about the plans.
In a special board meeting Wednesday, the board met with the architects, contractors, engineers and state Assemblyman Billy Jones to discuss Hamm’s concerns about the size and engineering of the building, and to plot the path forward.
Hamm began Wednesday’s meeting by rescinding his motion to approve the plans, saying they were “not adequate.”
But after over an hour of deliberation, he chose to move forward with the plans passed earlier this month. Though he said the size of the building is not ideal, he agreed with the board that if the town does not start building now, the schedule to finish it this year would not be met.
Hamm said he had a bunch of questions for the architects, engineers and contractors that he wanted clarifications on, and ultimately, he agreed it was best to move forward.
“It’s a lot of money. It’s a big endeavor,” Hamm said. “We’d like the best we can get for our dollar.”
Since the town already approved of the designs, the board would have had to vote to rescind its decision and approve a different set of plans, which was unlikely.
Hamm’s main concern was over the size of the garage. He believes it is too small to hold all the equipment easily and safely.
Town Supervisor Dorothy Brown said the square footage is the same as the building that burned down, and she said highway Superintendent Jacques Demars told the board the building is suitable to his department’s needs.
Jon Hutchins, an engineer and former Franklin County highway superintendent, said the trucks can park at diagonal angles and in ways that allow each to fit, with some arrangement.
Hutchins has been donating his time assisting with the planning, and his daughter Beth Tremblay is a general contractor with Friend Contracting, which has been hired by the town to do the building.
James Abdallah, vice president of the AEDA architectural and engineering firm, also said the building will fit all the vehicles with some maneuvering.
Hamm said the chance of minor accidents is higher with a narrower garage, especially with new drivers. He also asked what would happen if a truck breaks down and blocks a path for other vehicles.
The board and the engineers admitted the design is not their ideal option, but that it will work and that getting the job done soon is essential.
Hamm said he wanted to try for a bigger garage, reverting to the original, smaller plan if that does not work out.
Brown said that if the project gets any bigger and more expensive the town would have to borrow money, and to do so it would have to put the project to a vote by taxpayers. If the taxpayers vote down the proposal, the town would be heading into the winter and going back to its original plan.
She said there are options to make the structure larger in the future. There are “alternate” plans for bigger buildings if state money comes in that allows them. There is also the potential that an addition can be constructed at a later date. Hamm said this often means the total cost of the project would be higher.
Hamm said he has worked as a general contractor before. He also had questions about the roof drainage system, the concrete, heating system and windows.
The contractors and engineers settled these concerns, or said they would settle these concerns as the project progresses.
The rebuilding of the town garage is mostly being funded by $1.1 million from the town’s insurance company, but the board said it is taking a while for that money to come in.
Brown said the town has enough money to start the project, though, saying the town has $600,000 in two class accounts.
She said the town cannot borrow any money for the project, as the borrowing process would take too long.
Jones said the current state of state finances is “bleak” due to the coronavirus. The state is waiting on federal stimulus money to help with things like this project. Jones said after, and if, $500,000 if approved by the state, the town will need to provide the state with the Friend Contracting contract and an invoice before they can start receiving the money.
Abdallah said he thought Wednesday’s discussion was positive and said if the building permits come in next week he hopes the project can be finished before Christmas.
The garage will be one of the nicest around, he told the board, and said it will be a “category four building.”
According to the International Building Code’s building classifications, category four structures are designed as essential facilities for natural and man-made emergencies.
“It’s supposed to be the last structure standing in your community, potentially,” Abdallah said.
Brown said the town’s trucks are currently parked outdoors or at other towns’ garages. The board plans to be able to pull them into the new garage as the snow starts to hit the roads this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.