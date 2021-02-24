HAGUE — Three loons which were sitting ducks for the appetite of nearby eagles were rescued from Lake George on Feb. 14 in an operation coordinated by the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation.
Local residents and birders a week ago Sunday near Hague, Warren County, contacted Nina Schoch, executive director of the Ray Brook-based Loon Center, to report the loons swimming in a small hole in the ice on Lake George. Eagles had already absconded with a fourth loon, and one was sitting at the edge of the ice monitoring the three others.
The loons found themselves in peril because of ice that formed quickly.
“That area of the lake had just iced up last week. With the relatively mild winter, the loons were likely wintering over on Lake George when the below-zero weather trapped them by quickly forming ice,” Ms. Schoch said in a news release. “At this time of the year, loons are molting into their breeding plumage and are often flightless because their wing feathers have not yet grown back in. Thus, they are unable to fly if the ice forms quickly and they get trapped.”
Saving adult loons, Ms. Schoch explained, is important as they are able to return to the breeding grounds for many years, since they live to be 20-30 years old. However, an ice rescue of loons is a potentially dangerous situation, as the ice can be thin next to the puddle where the loons are trapped. Sometimes conditions are not safe enough to attempt a rescue, so each situation is evaluated carefully and numerous safety precautions are taken.
The Loon Center has coordinated several such rescues and Ms. Schoch noted the center’s experience with the equipment and techniques to conduct a rescue of an iced-in loon enabled the latest rescue to be conducted safely and efficiently.
The rescuers in such cases wear safety gear and net the birds from a canoe. A long-handled net is used to extract the loon from the water and then it is placed in a padded bin.
“It took a while to catch the first bird, as they were pretty nervous and diving under water repeatedly,” Ms. Schoch said. “Once the first one was caught, the other two were netted within minutes and in the bins to transport them back to shore.”
The rescue was the first time the center has had to net three loons out of the same puddle.
The loons were checked to be sure they were in good physical condition, then banded and transported to Lake Champlain for release in open water. One loon had completely molted out all its wing feathers, while the other two were already growing them back in.
After release, the three loons quickly swam away from shore and then gathered together and began preening, Ms. Schoch said.
The center thanked Roger and Wendy Saks for giving it access to the lake. Also helping to make the rescue a success: forest ranger Matt Savarie, Loon Center biologist Emily Prosser and volunteers Lance Durfey, Malinda and Glen Chapman, Tim Demers and Ellie and Cal George.
Loons, Ms. Schoch said, normally migrate. In an email to the Times, she explained that the rescued birds could have migrated from further north, but chose to spend the winter on Lake George since the water was open when they came south.
“Or they could have been Adirondack birds who never left because it didn’t get cold enough to ice in the lake until last week,” she said. “We banded the loons, so if one is found in the future, we may learn where it goes another part of the year.”
Climate change is creating a “more of a mismatch between ice-in and loon migration,” Ms. Schoch said.
“Normally loons migrate as the weather starts to turn in late October and November,” she said. “However, some birds, usually juveniles, don’t migrate until they absolutely have to, when the lakes freeze up. If we don’t get a deep freeze until late in the winter, it can cause a problem for loons, as they molt out their flight feathers completely in January-February. Thus, if loons wait too long to migrate, they’re incapable of flying for about four to six weeks until the feathers regrow.”
In the fall, Ms. Schoch explained, the birds molt out their breeding plumage for their dull winter body plumage, but don’t molt flight feathers at that time.
The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is nonprofit organization that conducts scientific research and engaging educational programming to promote and inspire passion for the conservation of common loons (Gavia immer) in and beyond New York’s Adirondack Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.