ALBANY — Amid sexual harassment allegations, impeachment investigations and bipartisan pleas for the governor’s resignation, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is reiterating earlier statements about New York’s top executive.
After a community schools press conference outside Morristown Central School on Friday morning, Sen. Gillibrand said her initial statement about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo — issued jointly with Sen. Charles E. Schumer on March 12 — still stands.
“Because of the multitude of allegations, the serious nature of them and the credible nature of them, unfortunately the governor has lost the support of a lot of his governing partners,” she said Friday.
Since December, and at an increased frequency this month, a total of nine women have come forward alleging Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed them, most during his time as governor.
At least one woman, Bloomberg reporter Valerie Bauman, has spoken about inappropriate behavior the now 63-year-old exhibited as the state’s attorney general from 2007 to 2010. Covering state politics for the Associated Press at the time, she released a full statement on Twitter this week, writing in part: “It was embarrassing and uncomfortable, but I did my best to do the job without giving him any indication that I was flirting back.”
Now in his third term, the Democratic governor has consistently denied each allegation involving physical misconduct, telling reporters during a conference call last week he would not resign. He broadly apologized on March 3, saying “I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable.”
More than half of the state’s 27 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have called for his resignation, as separate investigations have begun — into harassment and underreported COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
Following authorization from state Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx, on March 11, the Assembly Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation related to the harassment allegations. An independent investigation through Attorney General Letitia A. James’ office is also under way. U.S. attorneys and the FBI are now investigating the state’s handling of nursing home COVID data in 2020.
Sen. Gillibrand said the ongoing health crisis is the priority, and with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan now passed, communities need trusted leaders.
“Our focus right now is just to help with COVID relief — to make sure we can get the American Rescue Plan resources into the communities where they’re needed,” she said.
State and local governments, hospitals, schools and small businesses, she said, are “desperate for support.”
She added: “So we really need someone who has the sort of governing partners to do this effectively.”
(2) comments
I've share with Senator Gillabrand my thoughts on her statements about Cuomo. She should take a step back and let the investigates continue without prejudice. She jumped the gun with Senator Al Franken too.
I just don't get the point of asking people to resign. It's only going to work on people who shouldn't. But that doesn't mean those who don't resign when called on necessarily should. It's a necessary but not sufficient condition thing. So it doesn't even work as a backwards test like burning witches to see if the devil is making them fireproof or if they were innocent after all. It's totally pointless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.