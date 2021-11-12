Gov. Hochul has raised $10 million so far in bid for full term
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul is rolling in dough as she seeks a full term and braces for a potentially heated primary.
Hochul’s campaign reported Friday that the Buffalo native has raised $10 million since assuming office in August following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.
In total, the incumbent Democrat has $11.1 million cash on hand, far outperforming her initial goal of bringing in $10 million by the end of the year.
Hochul reported having only $1.75 million in her coffers before Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations. She will need a hefty war chest as she prepares for a pitched primary battle with Attorney General Letitia James and a host of other Dems weighing runs.
James, who officially entered the race late last month and has already shored up some union support, reported having $1.6 million cash on hand in her most recent campaign filing in July.
Democratic party chairman Jay Jacobs backed Hochul last month, urging his party to rally behind the incumbent governor. However, a handful of other Democrats are also eyeing the executive mansion.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Mayor Bill de Blasio have both said they are considering a run. Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., also are rumored to be interested.
Hochul has spent a lot of time in the city since taking over for Cuomo, attending events across the five boroughs as well as dozens of fundraising dinners with deep-pocketed donors.
The 63-year-old has reportedly outsourced a large chunk of her fundraising efforts to powerful Albany lobbying firms, according to the Albany Times Union.
Small, in-person events have been hosted by the likes of lobby firms including Hinman Straub, Brown & Weinraub, Avella Dickinson, Mercury Public Affairs and Bolton-St. John’s.
