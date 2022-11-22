Hochul signs anti-bias bills

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a Downtown Revitalization Initiative event in Buffalo, Nov. 14, 2022. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/TNS)

NEW YORK — Responding to a spate of hate crimes in New York City and across the U.S., Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed a pair of anti-bias bills into law and called on New Yorkers to reclaim the state from bigots who have butchered communities’ sense of security.

Hochul, who led the state through the racist Buffalo massacre last spring, said that a horrifying mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado and an antisemitic plot foiled in New York over the weekend offered “painful reminders that there is a rising tide of hate in our country.”

Tribune Wire

