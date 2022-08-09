Hochul signs bills boosting tax relief for seniors and first-time homebuyers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, shown here on June 28, signed legislation Monday that expands the property tax exemption eligibility for those 65 and older. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul signed a package of bills into law Monday to expand tax relief for older New York homeowners and first-time homebuyers.

The measures expand the property tax exemption eligibility for those 65 and older, and those who are disabled and face limited income and help seniors on fixed incomes make the repairs and accessibility modifications to homes.

