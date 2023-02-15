Gunman gets life sentence for Buffalo Tops killings

Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting. John Normile/Getty Images/TNS

Emotions reached a boiling point for victims’ families who were in attendance at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing for Buffalo, New York, mass shooter Payton Gendron.

Gendron, 19, was sentenced to life in prison, though he was briefly escorted out of the courtroom when a man charged him and had to be restrained by courtroom guards.

