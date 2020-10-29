Alex Hammond, the Democratic candidate for the 116th New York State Assembly district, was endorsed by the United Steelworkers Local 420-A chapter on Tuesday.
The United Steelworkers union represents over 1.2 million current and retired steel, paper, forestry, rubber, manufacturing, energy and other industrial and steel workers internationally.
“After review of your outstanding qualifications for this office, the United Steelworkers Local 420-A proudly commits our support and fully endorses your candidacy for NYS Assembly District 116,” wrote Mark Goodfellow, president of the union’s local chapter, in a letter to Mr. Hammond.
In a prepared statement, Mr. Hammond said he is proud to have the support of the local union chapter, and will continue to advocate for workers rights, wage increases, safety legislation and other worker-focused issues if elected.
Since July, Mr. Hammond has been endorsed by a number of local union chapters, including the United Auto Workers Region 9, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 910, the Bricklaywers & Allied Craftworkers Local Union -2, and four others.
