ALBANY — The state’s top health official refused to give specifics Tuesday about the end of New York’s mask mandate in schools as an increasing number of lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle demand streamlined guidance for public educators.
The ongoing debate over the COVID-19 public health regulation expanded Tuesday when Sen. John C. Liu, a Queens Democrat, pleaded with Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett for the department to declare an end date or name a specific metric to return students to mask-free life.
“There has been no decision made in which a date that the mask mandate in school will end,” Bassett told dozens of lawmakers Tuesday during a virtual joint legislative budget hearing on health. “I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to keep children safe and in school. And we’ve done that by throwing everything we have in terms of prevention, interventions that (are) keeping kids safe in school, and that will remain the priority that we all share, I’m sure.”
The mask mandate in New York schools is set to expire Feb. 21.
The health commissioner repeated a variation of the detail-absent answer to several lawmakers who pressed her about the school mask issue as the DOH and state Education Department weigh making some emergency regulations issued during the pandemic permanent, including requiring COVID vaccines for hospital and health care workers; giving the health commissioner the authority to implement face mask requirements for New Yorkers ages 2 and older; and allowing DOH and local health departments to issue isolation or quarantine orders to people diagnosed or exposed to a contagious disease.
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet and neighboring Democrat-led states like New Jersey have announced end dates for their school mask requirements.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea A. Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said she wished the state had one set of metrics for officials and the public to evaluate.
“In my ideal world, I wish there was one set of metrics that everybody looked at,” she said to reporters later Tuesday afternoon. “I wish in my ideal world, again, I wish that everybody would be vaccinated, everybody would be boosted and everybody would follow the science.”
“… I wish that there was some authority we all listened to and believed and we all followed,” she added.
New Yorkers are relying on the DOH, Liu said, to consult with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and leaders and answer the question officials and constituents have repeated for months: What COVID numbers would signify the end of the mask mandate for students, and when? Students’ mental health suffering must be considered, he added.
“We say that this is all based in science,” Liu said. “It’s more difficult to keep explaining to our constituents that when neighboring states are starting to lift their mask mandates, including for school kids, so please consider that.”
Stewart-Cousins echoed the confusion that constituents have expressed, but said the governor must consult DOH leaders, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other officials before taking action.
“Ideally, I’m sure the governor would want to have one set of metrics from one authority that everybody respected and followed, but in the absence of that, people look in their own environment and do the best they can,” the Senate leader said.
Hochul, a Democrat, held a virtual meeting in the state Capitol on Tuesday with teachers, superintendents and parents from across the state to evaluate the state’s COVID-19 protocols, including the mask mandate. The meeting was closed to the press.
“Keeping schools open has always been my top priority, and I want to thank the teachers, administrators and parents who joined me today to hear directly from them,” Hochul said in a statement.
Officials will continue to evaluate the school mask mandate through most of the month.
“Like everyone, our members are ready to get past this pandemic and return to life as normal, and they want to do so in a way that keeps all of our students, teachers, employees and their families safe,” state School Boards Association Executive Director Robert S. Schneider said in a statement. “The governor, like school board members, must balance many different concerns and ultimately decide based on what’s best for our students.”
Hochul is expected on Wednesday to announce an end, or at least a plan to phase out, the standing face mask or vaccination requirement for people to enter New York businesses set to end Thursday.
The state’s daily COVID infection rate dipped to 4.2% Monday after several weeks with double-digit figures due to the anticipated winter surge that peaked at 23% one month ago.
But officials have given few details about their scientific research, mindset or intent, to end the state’s mask mandate for any person older than 2 entering a public school building that the governor implemented when she took office in August.
Republicans have been part of lawsuits, led multiple rallies and proposed legislation to reverse the state’s mask requirements since they were first instituted under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2020.
Several Republicans on Tuesday also questioned Bassett about the need for face masks in schools as the state’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to go down.
Assemblymen Colin J. Schmitt, R-New Windsor, and Edward P. Ra, R-Franklin Square, were two of several lawmakers in the minority to question health leaders about the mask mandate.
“We’re watching the numbers and we don’t have a date for you,” Bassett replied to Schmitt.
The mask mandate was part of the state’s multipronged approach to combat rising coronavirus infections, and protect young children who recently became eligible to get the COVID vaccine or are most likely to be carriers to spread the disease to vulnerable populations.
“Our top priority is to keep kids in school, and that’s been accomplished through a whole range of public health interventions,” Bassett said.
The state continues to have different COVID protocols and regulations for public school students and day cares, causing confusion about the safest pandemic practices for different age levels.
The DOH does not have a plan or timeline to issue streamlined guidance for childhood caretakers or educators, Bassett said.
