ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York’s recently launched mobile sports wagering has generated a record-breaking amount of tax revenue in less than six months, surpassing states that have offered sports wagering for years.
According to New York state data, the state has generated more than $267 million from sports wagering since January. Mobile sports wagering accounted for $263 million since Jan. 8, and sports wagering at New York’s four commercial casinos made up $4.3 million of total revenue since July 2019. According to reports, New York has collected more in sports wagering revenue in five months than the total revenue any other state has generated over several years. This includes Pennsylvania, which has collected $253 million in sports wagering revenue since Nov. 2018, and New Jersey, which has generated $229 million since June 2018.
New York’s mobile sports wagering tax revenue will be reinvested into elementary and secondary education and grants for youth sports programming, along with problem gambling prevention, treatment and recovery services.
Additionally, the state has collected $25 million in license fees from eight mobile sports wagering platform providers, totaling an additional $200 million to the state.
All of the license fees revenue has already been directed to education.
According to GeoComply, a software firm used by sportsbooks to ensure geolocation requirements, more than 2.7 million unique player accounts have been created since January, conducting more than 620 million transactions.
