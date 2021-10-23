RAY BROOK — John Ernst was appointed chair of the Adirondack Park Agency by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, more than two years after the position was left vacant by former interim chair Karen Feldman.
Ernst has served as a member of the APA board since 2016. Ernst lives in New York county, where he is chair and president of a private investment firm in New York City, according to the governor’s statement. He’s listed as an “out of park” board member on the APA website, but he and his wife Margot have owned the Elk Lake Lodge in North Hudson for years.
Ernst’s family has vacationed in North Hudson since his grandfather camped at Clear Pond in 1905. Ernst’s family donated the development rights of the lodge’s shoreline and islands to the state in the 1960s, creating the first conservation easement in New York.
“This appointment is an important first step in developing a long-term public and private land use plan for the largest protected area in the continental United States,” Hochul said in a statement. “John has demonstrated a strong dedication to the North Country and I am certain he will excel as the next chair of the Adirondack Park Agency, helping build a better and brighter future for this natural gem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.