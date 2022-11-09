NEW YORK — Kathleen Hochul became the first woman elected governor of New York on Tuesday after overcoming a tighter-than-expected race and defeating Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.
The Democratic incumbent, buoyed by high voter turnout in New York City, declared victory shortly after 11 p.m. and will now serve a full four-year term in office.
“Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear and you made me the first woman to ever be elected the governor of the state of New York,” Hochul said to a chorus of cheers at Capitale, a Lower Manhattan event space. “But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference.
“I will lead with strength and compassion not with fear and anger,” she added.
At the time, Hochul was up on Zeldin by 55% to 43%, with just more than half of all votes counted across the state, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections. Technical issues prevented results from being tabulated from Suffolk County, Zeldin’s home turf. NBC and ABC called the race before midnight.
Hochul’s win was far from certain even in deep blue New York as she faced off against Zeldin, a Donald Trump-endorsed Long Island congressman whose focus on crime boosted his bid to become the first Republican elected statewide in over two decades.
Zeldin conceded on Wednesday, about 13 hours after the Associated Press called the race.
“I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term,” Zeldin said in a statement. “This race was a once-in-a-generation campaign, with a very close margin in the bluest of blue states.”
“Those controlling Albany should take note,” he added.
Hochul was vaulted to the pinnacle of New York politics last year after sexual harassment allegations prompted the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.
A Buffalo native and former one-term member of Congress, Hochul served as Cuomo’s second-in-command for seven years before his stunning downfall led to her ascension 14 months ago.
The 64-year-old declared her intention to run for a full term shortly before taking over the reins of state government from her predecessor, vowing to help people “believe in their government again.”
Hochul cruised to victory in June’s Democratic primary and entered the general election against Zeldin as a commanding front-runner with a well stocked campaign war chest.
In a state where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans, Hochul appeared to have the race squared away with summer polling showing a double-digit lead.
Zeldin, a conservative congressman from Suffolk County with close ties to Trump, gained ground in recent months as he hammered Hochul over crime and inflation.
The race narrowed as Zeldin trimmed his campaign down to a near-singular focus on public safety and vowed to undo Dem-backed criminal justice reforms such as cashless bail.
He pledged to declare a crime emergency, fire Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s progressive district attorney, and described his candidacy as a “rescue mission.”
Zeldin raced around the city in recent weeks, appearing at crime scene after crime scene and painting Hochul as out of touch with New Yorkers’ concerns.
Adding to his late-race momentum, a pair of conservative Super PACs backing his bid flooded the airwaves with anti-Hochul ads.
The governor, meanwhile, spent much of her campaign calling out Zeldin over his anti-abortion stance, his allegiance to Trump and his vote against certifying the results of the 2020 election.
Hochul accused Zeldin of fearmongering and touted her work with Adams on strengthening subway security with more cops and cameras in the wake of a spate of high profile violent incidents.
In the campaign’s final weeks, concern mounted among Hochul’s fellow Dems as party leaders from President Biden to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton joined the governor at rallies around the state.
Hochul’s first year in office included highs and lows as she took over the Executive Chamber amid a resurgence of COVID cases and Brian Benjamin, her first choice to fill the lieutenant governor position, resigned months into his tenure after being indicted on federal corruption charges.
Benjamin was replaced shortly before the dem primary by Antonio Delgado, a former Hudson Valley congressman.
Hochul pushed and passed more stringent gun laws in the wake of a horrific race-fueled Buffalo shooting that left 10 Black shoppers dead that have since faced court challenges.
She also took steps to safeguard abortion access in New York in light of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and navigated a combative budget process that increased child care funding and amended the state’s controversial cashless bail system.
The state’s week late $220 billion spending plan was overshadowed by Hochul’s insistence that lawmakers include $850 million in taxpayer subsidies for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
The governor also faced criticisms as her campaign coffers overflowed with contributions from deep-pocketed donors linked to companies with business before the state.
Earlier Tuesday, Adams reiterated his support for Hochul as he cast his ballot at PS81 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the partnership that we’ve had,” he said. “So I cast my vote for her and I’m excited about continuing some of the stuff we’ve done.”
