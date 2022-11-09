Hochul claims historic victory

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gestures as she speaks to supporters during an election night event at at the Capitale in New York City on Tuesday. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Kathleen Hochul became the first woman elected governor of New York on Tuesday after overcoming a tighter-than-expected race and defeating Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

The Democratic incumbent, buoyed by high voter turnout in New York City, declared victory shortly after 11 p.m. and will now serve a full four-year term in office.

