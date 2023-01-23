Hochul approval rate climbs in new poll

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after her speech at the New York State Agricultural Society Forum in Syracuse on Thursday. Katrina Tulloch | ktulloch syracuse.com/TNS

ALBANY — New Yorkers think Gov. Hochul is off to a good start just weeks into her full term as the first woman elected governor of the state.

A new Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday found the governor is enjoying her highest ever job approval rating at 56% with Democrats and independents boosting the Buffalo native’s numbers.

