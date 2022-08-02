Hochul holds early lead in Siena poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul meets virtually with leadership from education groups including school superintendents, principals, school boards and parent teacher associations on Feb. 8, 2022, in Albany, New York. Hochul, noting that New York state is now home to more than 25% of U.S. monkeypox cases, declared a state disaster emergency to secure additional vaccines and slow the spread of the virus. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/TNS)

 Mike Groll

ALBANY — A pair of polls released early Tuesday show New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with a healthy lead over Lee Zeldin ahead of November’s general election.

Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, leads the Long Island Republican by 14 points among likely voters, according to a survey conducted by Siena College. A second Emerson poll conducted simultaneously has Hochul leading Zeldin by 16 points.

