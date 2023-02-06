Hochul looks to alter bail laws as budget talks begin

Governor Kathy Hochul presents her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget proposal in the Red Room at the State Capitol. Courtesy of Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s office

ALBANY — The public safety portion of Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s proposed budget includes increasing money for prosecutors, boosting gun violence prevention programs and once again amending the state’s bail laws.

The governor is hoping to win over fellow Democrats — who control both chambers of the Legislature and have expressed reservations about revisiting already enacted reforms — as negotiations get underway.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.