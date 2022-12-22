Gov. Hochul nominates LaSalle for chief judge

The New York State Capitol in Albany, New York. Dreamstime/TNS

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Thursday nominated Judge Hector LaSalle to serve as the next chief judge of the state’s highest court, rankling progressives who vowed to fight the appointment on the ground that LaSalle is too conservative.

If approved by the Democrat-led Senate, LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead the Court of Appeals and serve as head administrator for the sprawling statewide court system.

