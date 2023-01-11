Hochul presses public colleges in N.Y. to offer abortion pills

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, during a news conference in New York, US, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Jeenah Moon.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul is pressing the state’s public colleges and universities to make abortion pills available to students — a measure that has been stalled in the Legislature since 2019.

Hochul, who outlined her plans this week in her 2023 State of the State address, said she would ensure all colleges and universities in the State University of New York and City University of New York systems either offer abortion pills at student health centers or form relationships with local reproductive health care providers to refer students.

