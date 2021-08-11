ALBANY — Lt. Gov. Kathleen “Kathy” Hochul, who stands to become the first woman to lead New York, is ready to take the state’s highest office and run a transparent administration, she said Wednesday during her first address as governor-to-be.
Hochul, 62, will take over the reins as governor of the state on Aug. 24 from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday in the wake of a state attorney general’s office report last week concluding that he sexually harassed multiple women and the state Legislature’s intent to impeach him.
Cuomo’s resignation was appropriate and best for New Yorkers, Hochul said.
“While it was not expected, it was a day for which I am prepared,” Hochul said at the state Capitol on Wednesday. “Lieutenant governors continue the work regardless of what’s going on around them. My schedule has been robust and I’m ready. I want people to know I am ready for this.”
A Buffalo native, Hochul has served at all levels of government throughout her career, including as a congresswoman in the state’s 26th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013, as Erie County clerk and as a member of the Hamburg Town Board from 1994 to 2007.
“The promise I make to all New Yorkers right here and right now: I will fight like hell for you every single day like I’ve always done and always will,” she said.
“People will know my style is to listen first and then take decisive action,” she added.
Cuomo and Hochul have spoken, and the governor assured his support for a smooth transition of power.
The two-week notice was Cuomo’s decision, citing needing the time for continuity and a smooth transition.
“They viewed it as necessary,” Hochul said, adding she was prepared for the state’s top elected office since she was sworn in as lieutenant governor in 2015.
Hochul, a Democrat, has also spoken with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y.; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx; and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; about the transition, in addition to various members of Cuomo’s cabinet and elected officials.
President Joe Biden, also a Democrat, is expected to speak with Hochul within days.
“I look forward to working with each and every one of them and all of you to build on the progress we’ve already started,” she said.
Cuomo resigned in a virtual briefing from his Manhattan office Tuesday afternoon — exactly one week after state Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report that concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers, with unwelcome hugs and kisses, surprising touches or gropes and increasingly suggestive sexual comments, breaking state and federal laws.
Hochul was not aware of the allegations or culture within the Executive Chamber outlined in the attorney general’s report, she said.
Public events with the governor and Hochul were sparse outside of campaign events. The lieutenant governor was notably absent from Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings that garnered national attention in spring 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
“I think it’s very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise, in terms of much time,” Hochul said. “I’ve been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the state Capitol.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn continues to investigate Cuomo and his administration’s alleged underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. James released a report in January showing Cuomo’s administration undercut reported fatalities by up to 55%.
A reporter asked Hochul on Wednesday if she will release the long-sought-after COVID nursing home death data.
“My administration will be fully transparent when I am governor — I am not governor yet,” the lieutenant governor replied.
Hochul would not comment on pardoning Cuomo if the ongoing investigations in his multiple scandals warrants criminal charges.
“It is far too premature to have those conversations,” she said.
As governor-to-be, Hochul added it would be inappropriate to comment on the Assembly’s impeachment probe into Cuomo as the chamber weighs proceeding with preventing the governor from holding future public office.
Hochul beamed while talking about her potential candidates for lieutenant governor, but gave few details.
“We’re considering a number of individuals,” said Hochul, adding the process is in the early stages to choose a diverse candidate familiar to New Yorkers. “It will be someone who is no stranger to me, but someone who will carry on the vision of my administration to carry the strongly progressive policies to carry this state forward and build back this great state of New York.”
Hochul would not reveal her top cabinet choices.
“There will be turnover,” Hochul said. “No one who is named as doing anything unethical in the (AG’s) report will remain in my administration.”
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, called for all state officials Wednesday with direct ties to Cuomo to immediately resign, including state Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and state Financial Services Superintendent Linda Lacewell.
“(Hochul) deserves the opportunity to confront these challenges with a clean slate, and with the support of individuals who are not besmirched and compromised by ties to this dark, corrupt chapter in our state’s history,” Ortt said. “To ensure a fresh start for New Yorkers, these individuals should resign immediately or be removed from the state payroll by the incoming governor.”
Hochul will meet with potential members of her cabinet, build senior staff and continue to develop her vision to move the state forward over the next two weeks. She will deliver an address about her priorities shortly after taking office, including getting the state through COVID-19 and fighting the emerging Delta variant as school resumes next month, New York’s economic recovery and increasing COVID vaccination rates.
Hochul is speaking with various national health officials and reviewing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to make a decision about requiring state employees and other workers to be vaccinated. Nothing is off the table, the lieutenant governor said.
Hochul will continue building off policies first pushed in Cuomo’s administration, including expanding paid family leave, clean energy and affordable housing and eradicating opioid abuse, among others.
“I’m going to stand right here at the end of my term, whenever it ends, and no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment,” Hochul said.
Hochul’s representatives announced her Capitol address Tuesday night — a deviation from the Cuomo administration’s common practice of not announcing a public appearance or briefing until an hour or two, or at times, several minutes beforehand, making it more difficult for reporters to attend.
