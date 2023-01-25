Hochul wants to amend N.Y. bail law again

Gov. Kathleen Hochul says she wants to tweak New York’s bail laws. syracuse.com

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen Hochul is hoping the third time’s the charm when it comes to tweaking New York’s bail laws as she floats changes that would grant judges more leeway when detaining people pre-trial.

The governor expanded on her willingness to once again amend the state’s cashless bail system on Tuesday as she pointed to “inconsistencies” that she said stem from changes made in last year’s state budget.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.