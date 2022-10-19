Hundreds of people were issued tickets over the course of a statewide crackdown for using fake identification to buy alcohol.
In a news release, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the results of a seasonal effort by the state Department of Motor Vehicles, mostly centering on concert venues, where young people often try to use a fake ID to purchase alcohol.
DMV investigators collaborate with local law enforcement and the venues to help discourage underage drinking “and the potential for impaired driving that can result from it,” the news release said.
A total of 551 citations were given out and 580 fake ID seizures took place during the campaign. There were 41 citations in Central New York and 41 fake ID seizures. The Finger Lakes region had 259 citations and 275 fake ID seizures.
DMV investigators use specialized equipment to scan and detect fraudulent IDs, the release said.
A total of 505 tickets were issued to people for trying to use fake IDs and another 46 tickets were given out for violations of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.
“New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to enjoy them safely,” Hochul said in the news release. “By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated. The safety of our young people is paramount, and I am grateful to the Department of Motor Vehicles and its partners for their efforts to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.