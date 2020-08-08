ALBANY — Hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2020-21 season will go on sale Monday, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday.
Licenses and permits can be purchased at any one of DEC’s license-issuing agents, by telephone at 866-933-2257, or online at https://decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com.
The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
Beginning Monday, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Oct. 2.
New Yorkers can hunt from Sept. 1 (the start of squirrel season) into April (the end of snow goose season).
The DEC reminds hunters and trappers that purchasing a license helps to support the department’s conservation projects “and ensures the future of natural resources for generations to come.” DEC also encourages outdoor enthusiasts to buy a $5 Habitat & Access Stamp each year, which supports projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish-and-wildlife-related activities. This year’s Habitat & Access Stamp features a northern leopard frog. Last year’s Habitat & Access Stamp, featuring a bull moose, was the most popular stamp in DEC history, with more than 25,000 sold.
