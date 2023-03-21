The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System’s 65th year of operation begins today.
Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, who was appointed administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. by President Joseph R. Biden in November, envisions the Seaway and Great Lakes system realizing its “full capacity.”
“The way we are going to be able to do that is expanding Seaway services through our own infrastructure renewal,” he told the Times earlier this month. “Over the last 10-plus years, the U.S. and Canadian Seaway corporations have spent almost one billion dollars in our own infrastructure investment at the two U.S. locks here in Massena as well as the 13 owned-and-operated Canadian locks.”
The U.S. corporation that manages the system is the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. (GLS) and the Canadian counterpart is the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. Together they are known as the Great Lakes Seaway System. The GLS operates the two U.S. locks and SLSMC operates the 13 other locks.
The $1 billion investment noted by Mr. Tindall-Schlicht is a combination of U.S. and Canadian funds.
“I have optimism around agricultural exports, a couple of other bulk cargoes, more containers and more international cruise ships through the locks and operating on the Great Lakes,” this season, he said. “Every shipping season is a little different on the Great Lakes, but there’s lots of optimism and a lot of excitement as we head toward opening.”
