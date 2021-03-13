ALBANY — Federal and state environmental agencies are warning home aquarium owners of zebra mussels found in moss balls after the invasive species was first recognized at a Seattle Petco last month.
A store employee recognized the freshwater mollusk and submitted a report to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Nonindigenous Aquatic Species Database on Feb. 25. Zebra mussels in aquarium moss balls have now been identified at pet stores in nearly 30 states, including New York.
The national response to the infested moss balls is being coordinated by the USGS, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, state wildlife agencies and the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council.
Fisheries biologist Wesley M. Daniel, who coordinates the Nonindigenous Aquatic Species Database, confirmed the Washington state report in early March and notified other agencies nationwide, according to the USGS. Mr. Daniel, based in Gainesville, Fla., also visited a Florida pet store and visually identified zebra mussels on moss balls, then began to realize the extent of the problem.
“The issue is that somebody who purchased the moss ball and then disposed of them could end up introducing zebra mussels into an environment where they weren’t present before,” Mr. Daniel said last week. “We’ve been working with many agencies on boat inspections and gear inspections, but this was not a pathway we’d been aware of until now.”
Not invasive themselves, moss balls are clots of algae that resemble moss and provide habitat for aquarium fish, and are sold at retail chains, small pet stores and online. But zebra mussels have long been devastating to Great Lakes waterways and inland waters in the Midwest.
Native to eastern Europe and parts of Asia, zebra mussels feed on algae and outcompete native aquatic life by altering water chemistry and food webs in river and lake ecosystems. Without native predators, the fingernail-size mussels reproduce rapidly, and the Fish and Wildlife Service has noted wide-ranging harm for decades. The mussels grip and clog water filtration pipelines and shoreline infrastructure, damage boats and litter beaches.
In New York, a coalition of invasive species programs has worked to control terrestrial and aquatic invasions across several management projects. The state Department of Environmental Conservation, for example, developed the Watercraft Inspection Steward Program, facilitated by regional and local conservation organizations, schools and municipalities that check vessels upon entry and exit. Since its 2008 founding, the program has grown steadily, with 211 active boat steward locations set up across the state in 2020.
In the north country, the stewards program is co-managed by the Thousand Islands Land Trust and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, or SLELO PRISM.
Eight regional PRISMS operate throughout the state, developing invasive species surveillance programs and management strategies based on priorities specific to each region. SLELO PRISM is responsible for leading invasive species work with partners in Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
With Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence Seaway and an expansive network of inland tributaries, the north country is particularly susceptible to invasive species spread. Though zebra mussel-infested aquarium moss balls may never meet the region’s natural waterways, proper disposal of the species is crucial to prevent outdoor introduction.
Marimo moss ball products have been identified as being infested, but officials have yet to determine where and how the mussels are attaching to moss balls, and additional reviews of supply, distribution and retail sectors are being conducted to pinpoint the contamination source.
For now, corporate retailers, including Petco and PetSmart, have pulled moss balls from shelves, and consumers are advised to follow a “Destroy, Dispose, Drain” procedure to ensure visible mussels and microscopic larvae are contained.
Destruction can be accomplished in one of three ways: freezing, boiling or bleaching. Sealing the destroyed moss ball in a plastic bag constitutes proper disposal, and aquarium water should be sterilized then drained and the tank disinfected. A more detailed procedure is viewable on the Fish and Wildlife Service and DEC websites.
The DEC is recommending all moss balls purchased in the last year be properly disposed. For larger tanks not easily drained, email isinfo@dec.ny.gov for instructions. New Yorkers are also encouraged to report zebra mussel observations by email or phone, 518-402-9405.
