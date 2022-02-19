The state officials overseeing the proposal to rebuild Interstate 81 have designed an alternative to the original plan to put a traffic roundabout near an elementary school.
The state Department of Transportation will move the roundabout to Van Buren Street near Renwick Avenue, project director Mark Frechette said Friday.
The new location is just west of the Syracuse University and SUNY Upstate campuses. Officials believe it will provide easier access to Syracuse’s largest employers and traffic heading to the Carrier Dome. It is a more commercial setting than the previous proposal near the school.
Drivers would reduce speed from the highway to 30 miles per hour at the two-lane traffic circle. A circle would keep traffic moving more efficiently than a traffic light.
Activists, state lawmakers and city leaders, including Mayor Ben Walsh, objected to the roundabout originally proposed as part of the plan to remove the elevated portion of I-81 in Syracuse. The proposed design would have put a street-level roundabout about 120 feet from the school, south of downtown.
Lanessa Owens-Chaplin, director of environmental justice projects for the New York Civil Liberties Union, fought the proposal. On Friday, she praised the decision to move the traffic circle away from the school.
“I-81 has been a structural barrier to opportunity and racial equity in Syracuse since its original construction, and today, NYSDOT took an important step by recognizing that our schoolchildren must not be a stone’s throw from the pollution of a highway ramp,” she said.
Walsh said in a prepared statement that he is encouraged by new plan and looks forward to reviewing the details.
Bill Simmons, head of the Syracuse Housing Authority, said Frechette told him about the plans about an hour before reporters. He also said he is curious about the details, such as the number of cars, the design of traffic lights and road crossings. The Syracuse Housing Authority owns the public housing just west of the site and has plans to transform it into a mixed-income community.
“Those details, we would have to look at and discuss, but from the standpoint of the roundabout being further away from the school, it looks like it would be a much better situation,” Simmons said.
Frechette also announced Friday that the cost of the total project has increased in estimated cost from $2 billion to $2.25 billion. This is a result of design changes since the original proposal as well as the current difficulty in getting steel, concrete and other supplies, officials said.
“No one could have predicted the impacts of the global pandemic,” he said.
State and federal officials have also increased the length of construction from five years to six years, he said.
State officials briefed the media Friday on the latest plans.
The state accepted about 7,500 comments on its Draft Environmental Impact Statement last fall. More than 1,000 were related to the proposed roundabout near the school, he said. The state has answered those comments in a Final Environmental Impact statement that has been forwarded to federal highway transportation officials for approval. It is expected to be released in the spring.
That statement will also address questions about detours during construction and the environmental protections for people who live and work near construction, he said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, during a recent editorial board meeting of Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, confirmed that removing the overpass and building a street-level community grid is the only option under consideration after years of study. She said she is eager to break ground this year.
