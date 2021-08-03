ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an independent investigation found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.
James on Tuesday announced the report by independent investigators found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 through 2020.
“The independent investigation has concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said. “Specifically, the investigation found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees with nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”
The five-month investigation concluded Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.
“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”
Multiple women came forward with allegations Cuomo sexually harassed them last December. Over the course of the investigation, the investigators interviewed 179 people. Those interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, state troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor. More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures were also reviewed as evidence during the investigation.
