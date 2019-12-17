BEDFORD HILLS — Joyce Mitchell, the former civilian prison employee who pleaded guilty to helping two murderers break out of the Clinton Correctional Facility, could be released from prison early next year.
Mitchell, who is serving a 2 1/3- to seven-year prison sentence resulting from her plea a charge of promoting prison contraband, has been tentatively approved for conditional release on Feb. 8. The decision by officials at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility was first reported by the New York Post.
Conditional release allows an inmate to cut their prison sentence through the accumulation of so-called “good time,” which they earn based on their behavior and use of prison programs while incarcerated. If granted, the inmate can be released on parole for the remainder of their sentence.
The inmate’s time in custody is reviewed by a Time Allowance Committee made up of prison staff four months prior to the date on which the inmate would have served two-thirds of their maximum sentence. If the committee decides the inmate has earned “good time,” it can grant their release.
Conditional release is granted only after the inmate has been denied parole at one or more prior parole hearings. Mitchell was turned down for parole three time –– in February and September of 2017 and most recently in June.
Each time, the parole board acknowledged that Mitchell had taken several steps to improve herself while imprisoned but said the severity of her crime and the likelihood that she would break the law again outweighed her efforts toward release.
Mitchell was scheduled to go before the parole board again in June 2021.
The parole board is not involved in “good time” decisions but can impose special conditions on the person being paroled.
Mitchell’s parole would expire on June 8, 2022.
Mitchell, now 55, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree promotion of prison contraband for providing hacksaw blades and other items that convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat used to break out of prison, touching off a 23-day manhunt that ended with Matt shot dead by Border Patrol agents and Sweat wounded and captured by state police Sgt. Jay Cook as he attempted to reach the Canadian border.
