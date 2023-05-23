Judge temporarily blocks Salina hotel from housing migrants sent from NYC

The Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road in North Syracuse on Monday. N. Scott Trimble/syracuse.com/TNS

SALINA — A judge in Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon approved two temporary orders blocking a Salina hotel from housing migrants and blocking New York City from transporting them to Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci approved a request from the town of Salina to prevent the Candlewood Suites Syracuse Airport Hotel from receiving any migrants that New York City wanted to relocate to Onondaga County.

