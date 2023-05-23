Judge temporarily blocks Salina hotel from housing migrants sent from NYC

SALINA — A judge in Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon approved two temporary orders blocking a Salina hotel from housing migrants and blocking New York City from transporting them to Onondaga County.
Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci approved a request from the town of Salina to prevent the Candlewood Suites Syracuse Airport Hotel from receiving any migrants that New York City wanted to relocate to Onondaga County.
The judge also issued a temporary restraining order requested by the county that prevents New York City from sending any migrants to the hotel or anywhere in the county.
Antonacci issued the order after a closed-door remote meeting this afternoon with lawyers for New York City and Onondaga County, which filed its own suit to block the attempt to house the asylum seekers, according to a clerk in Antonacci’s office.
Antonacci signed the town’s temporary restraining order without holding a hearing, said Salina Supervisor Nick Paro. Paro said the town’s lawyers didn’t have to appear before the judge because the hotel’s lawyers did not respond to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed by the county argues that New York City has the authority to create temporary shelters for homeless adults only within the city’s five boroughs. New York City cannot set up shelters in Onondaga County at the Candlewood Suites in Salina, the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit filed by Salina argues the hotel is not zoned to house people for long periods of time. The town alleges in the lawsuit that the owners of the hotel have agreed to house about 200 people for up to four months.
The judge ordered the parties in the county lawsuit to appear before the court on May 26. He ordered the parties in the town lawsuit to appear before the court on May 31.
Several other Upstate counties have also gone to court to try to stop New York City from moving migrants into those counties.
The restraining orders come less than a week after County Executive Ryan McMahon issued an emergency order banning the transfer of migrants to the county.
