Judge: N.Y. Senate Dems wrong to deny LaSalle floor vote

Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY — Senate Democrats were wrong to deny Gov. Hochul’s chief judge pick a floor vote and future nominees must be weighed by the full body, a Long Island judge determined on Tuesday.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Thomas Whelan ripped Senate Dems and called their interpretation of the state Constitution “contrary to logic” as he ruled in favor of Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-Riverhead), who sued his counterparts across the aisle for initially refusing to bring Hochul’s nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the state’s next chief judge up for a floor vote.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.