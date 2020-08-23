LAKE CLEAR — Stagecoach rides have returned to the Lake Clear Lodge and Retreat.
The Lake Clear Lodge is the Adirondack Park’s longest-operating great lodge open to the public. In 1886, the lodge was built as a stagecoach inn, livery, post office and trading post. The lodge began accepting reservations for private rides aboard its authentic 1800s stagecoach last month. The stagecoach is pulled by draft horses from Lucky Clover Farms.
“We often think of the Wild West when it comes to stagecoaches,” said Ernest Hohmeyer, whose family has been operating the lodge for three generations. “However, they played a pivotal role right here in our area, moving not only travelers but mail as well to our remote locations.”
The lodge’s stagecoach experience is accented by a dinner featuring recipes from the lodge’s original menu from the 1800s. The experience also includes access to the lodge’s 1920s-style speakeasy.
Stagecoach rides are 30 minutes long, and take riders through nature trails at the lodge to a private beach. For more information, visit lakeclearlodge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.