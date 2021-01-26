ALBANY — State lawmakers questioned leading transportation officials Tuesday in the first of several hearings about the proposed 2021-22 budget after requests from localities for years to increase state funding to improve local streets and highways.
The joint state Legislature commenced 13 days of bi-cameral hearings Tuesday on the state’s proposed $192.9 billion 2021-22 spending plan.
State officials project a $39 billion revenue loss over four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including losses of $11.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2021 and $9.8 billion in FY 2022. New York’s revenue shortfall will mount to $39 billion over four years.
Members of the Assembly and Senate on both sides of the aisle asked state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez why Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program funding has remained flat at $477.8 million annually for nearly a decade, and a Extreme Winter Recovery Reimbursement funds were eliminated this year.
“CHIPS hasn’t seen an increase in so many years,” said Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who chairs the Transportation Committee. “It is essential we prioritize this. The communities across the state are clamoring for it.
“Why are these held flat?” he asked. “Why are we not prioritizing roads and bridges to more of a degree?”
Dominguez argued the state allocates more than $1 billion annually to fund local projects, including CHIPS, PAVE NY and BRIDGE NY funding, with $700 million directly provided to municipalities.
“While we continue to work, this reflects the incredible amount of investment statewide we continue to make in all communities across the state,” she said.
Assemblyman William Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, also pressed the commissioner on the need for increased support for roads and bridges.
The commissioner directed the assemblyman to other DOT programs she said provide additional funding to localities for infrastructure maintenance and improvements.
“I hear what you’re saying, but at the same time, you have to listen to what I’m saying,” Magnarelli replied. “The need for additional funds is real. The amount of roads and bridges that have to be maintained, especially across the state in upstate, rural areas, is incredible.
“There’s an awful lot of mileage and an awful lot of bridges to maintain,” he added.
The commissioner did not specifically address the flat CHIPS funding, or removal of Extreme Winter Recovery Reimbursement funds.
Several lawmakers requested and pushed Dominguez for an updated report of completed and in-process DOT projects and their location. Many expressed concern about the withdrawal depending on state finances.
“If the Department of Transportation is (contracting) a project, it means we’re completing a project,” she said. “If we’re going through the contractual process, once we start, we’re going all the way through to conclusion.
“You can tell by the investment we’re making this year it’s full speed ahead,” she added.
Magnarelli reiterated the request Tuesday, and also asked to see a compilation of the 100 bridge projects Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted as recently completed improvements.
The department formerly released an annual report on highway, lane and bridge conditions throughout the state, Magnarelli said.
Dominguez, who became DOT commissioner in early 2020, did not answer why the department no longer releases the report, but assured lawmakers state roads and bridges are safe, with hands-on bridge inspections every two years.
Earlier this month, Cuomo announced a $306 billion five-year infrastructure investment plan with projects to expand the state’s transportation and mass-transit systems across New York — similar to President and former Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s historic New Deal programs enacted in the 1930s at the height of the Great Depression.
If the state gets $15 billion in federal aid, upstate airports will be rebuilt, with 40% added train capacity and at least eight additional underground tracks to Penn Station and the building of new affordable housing, schools and hundreds of green energy projects encompassing wind, solar and more.
The budget supports the DOT’s two-year $11.9 billion capital plan, Dominguez said, if the state receives adequate aid from Washington.
The DOT will spend all funding from last year’s capital plan, to total the forecasted $11.9 billion, by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Slated projects to modernize state infrastructure include construction of the Albany Skyway, construction of the new eastbound ramp on Interstate 690 and completion of Rochester’s Riverway Project with a total overhaul of the I-390/I-490 interchange.
Dominguez said the state’s infrastructure plans will create thousands of jobs.
Cuomo has pleaded for direct federal aid to local governments nationwide since late last spring to help offset multi-billion-dollar deficits plaguing each state.
Members of both the Assembly and Senate questioned officials for many hours Tuesday, extending into the night, from the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the New York State Thruway Authority, state associations representing town and county highway superintendents, general contractors, union representatives and others regarding the state’s complex system of roads, tunnels, railways and bridges.
The Legislature is scheduled to continue with a budget hearing focusing on environmental conservation at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.